Plans to create a new "City Village" in the centre of Bradford have taken a step forward.

The proposed scheme, the principles of which have now been approved by Bradford Council's decision-making executive, would create a central neighbourhood offering up to 1,000 homes in a "green, traffic-reduced and sustainable environment", the council said.

A meeting of the executive heard work on the 10-year project could begin in 2024.

It was hoped a private development partner would be appointed by the summer to help move it forward, the local authority said.

The plan would "revitalise" local retail, business and leisure activities and offer new opportunities for independent shops, cafes, bars and work spaces, it added.