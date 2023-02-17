A farmer’s novel idea to help deter pests from eating allotment vegetables could help kickstart a revolution in the Welsh wine industry.

Wool fleeces are being put down on grapevines at one north Wales vineyard after they were found to cut the need for chemicals and improved fruit quality.

It followed a chance comment from celebrity TV farmer Gareth Wyn Jones on a visit to the Gwinllan Conwy Vineyard.

After a small-scale trial, the vineyard is now laying fleeces below all its vines.