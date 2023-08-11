The family of an Eastbourne man who was killed in a hit-and-run have paid tribute, calling him "a true gent".

Andy Forrest, 75, was hit as he used a zebra crossing in Upperton Road, Eastbourne, at around 19:50 BST on 26 July.

The driver of the car failed to stop, police said.

Six men, aged between 24 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of offences including causing death by dangerous driving, conspiring to pervert the course of justice and assisting an offender.