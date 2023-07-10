A man has been arrested after a woman in her 40s was raped in Okehampton on Sunday morning, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they are investigating reports of a rape on Fore Street, between 02:00 and 02:15 BST.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident, which happened outside a clothes shop.