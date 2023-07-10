Man arrested after woman raped in Okehampton
A man has been arrested after a woman in her 40s was raped in Okehampton on Sunday morning, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they are investigating reports of a rape on Fore Street, between 02:00 and 02:15 BST.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident, which happened outside a clothes shop.
The woman is being supported by specialist officers.
Det Insp Neil Lloyd said: “Officers have been carrying out inquiries throughout the day and at this time we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.
“We believe there may be witnesses who were walking in the area around the time of the incident and we would encourage them to come forward as they may have information which could assist our investigation.
“I would appeal for anyone who was in the area and hasn’t already spoken to us to please get it touch.
"I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of the morning and may have relevant dash-cam footage to report it to us.”
