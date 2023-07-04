Wooden decking 'stolen from outside restaurant'
Decking slabs have allegedly been stolen from outside a restaurant in St Clement.
States of Jersey Police said "some lengths of decking" were reported to have been taken from the building site by the Rice Bowl sometime between 12:30 BST on Saturday and Monday morning.
The owners of the restaurant said the decking was going to be used for its relaunch, which would now be delayed.
Police confirmed officers were investigating the incident.
