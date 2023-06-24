Claudine Van Den Bergh Cooke, from Dublin, made history when she became the first Irish principal dancer in the famous Moulin Rouge in Paris.

But the 31-year-old has danced her last can-can under the famous red windmill.

In between many high kicks and splits performing six days a week, she gained a first class honours law degree - and now she's leaving the Moulin Rouge to become a lawyer.

For Claudine, being the first Irish person in the role at the historic Montmartre venue has been "incredible".

Created in 1889, the Moulin Rouge - where the French can-can was invented - is celebrating its 134th anniversary.

In that time it has consistently drawn in the crowds - but the 2001 film starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor took it to a whole new audience.