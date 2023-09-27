A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-changing injuries after a crash involving a motorbike and a pick-up truck in Devon on Tuesday.

The crash happened on the B3174 between Cranbrook and Clyst Honiton at about 17:45 BST.

The man was flown to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth by air ambulance, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The crash involved a silver Isuzu D-Max and a black Harley Davidson motorcycle.