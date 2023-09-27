Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-changing injuries after a crash involving a motorbike and a pick-up truck in Devon on Tuesday.
The crash happened on the B3174 between Cranbrook and Clyst Honiton at about 17:45 BST.
The man was flown to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth by air ambulance, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The crash involved a silver Isuzu D-Max and a black Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The male driver of the car was uninjured.
The road was temporarily closed for police to carry out a scene investigation, the force said.
Police are asking anyone who may have information or relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.
