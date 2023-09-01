A man has died after he was struck by a bus in Dublin city centre on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at the corner of Store Street and Amiens Street, at about 23:30 local time.

The man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall.

No other injuries were reported and the scene has been cordoned off for a technical examination.

The man's death brings to six the number of people killed on Irish roads since Monday.

Busáras was closed due to the incident but has since reopened.

Bus Éireann has said its services are returning to normal.

Luas Red Line services had been curtailed but a full service has resumed.