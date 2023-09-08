Upcycled fashion inspired by the late Dame Vivienne Westwood is part of a new exhibition in the Borders.

Students at the Heriot-Watt School of Textiles and Design in Galashiels also drew ideas from nature for the Future Design Talent show.

The show runs at Old Gala House in the town from 9 September until the end of the month.

It showcases examples of work from all six of the school's undergraduate programmes.