Dame Vivienne Westwood inspires fashion students
Students in the Borders have taken inspiration from the late Dame Vivienne Westwood as part of their latest exhibition
It showcases the skills of undergraduates at the Heriot-Watt School of Textiles and Design in Galashiels
The exhibition runs until the end of the month at Old Gala House
Upcycled fashion inspired by the late Dame Vivienne Westwood is part of a new exhibition in the Borders.
Students at the Heriot-Watt School of Textiles and Design in Galashiels also drew ideas from nature for the Future Design Talent show.
The show runs at Old Gala House in the town from 9 September until the end of the month.
It showcases examples of work from all six of the school's undergraduate programmes.
The Vivienne Westwood project was run in collaboration with the local British Red Cross charity shop in Galashiels.
It donated clothing to the school that it was unable to sell.
Students were given sealed bags of the clothes, which they had to then upcycle into a brand new garment.
“The project happened just after Vivienne Westwood passed away, so the brief for the students was to create a new garment which was influenced by her designs,” said assistant professor Bruce Roberts.
Dame Vivienne was a honorary graduate of the school and has been credited with bringing modern punk and new wave fashions into the mainstream.
She died in December last year at the age of 81.
Sustainability is also a fundamental theme throughout the exhibition with about 87% of the materials used in clothing estimated to end up in landfill.
Every programme being delivered at the school is said to be "underpinned by sustainability practices".