Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar's partner has apologised "for any offence caused" by Instagram posts he sent during King Charles III's Coronation.

Matthew Barrett posted comments and photographs to his private account from within Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

On Monday, Mr Barrett tweeted: "On reflection, poor judgment on my part.

"Unreservedly apologise for any offence caused."

Earlier, Mr Varadkar said the comments made by his partner were never intended to become public.

Mr Barrett attended the Coronation in London with the taoiseach.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina also attended the event.

It was the first time that Irish leaders attended a coronation.

Despite attendees being asked to turn off their mobile phones, Mr Barrett sent posts to his private Instagram account with about 350 followers.

Mr Varadkar was asked on Monday if Mr Barrett should apologise for the comments.

He replied that his partner was "a private individual".

"They were private messages sent on his private account. He never intended them to go public, but that happens sometimes," Mr Varadkar said.

"We've spoken about it and it won't happen again."

The taoiseach said it was up to Mr Barrett whether he apologised or not.