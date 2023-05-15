Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said that comments made by his partner during the Coronation of King Charles III were never intended to become public.

The taoiseach and Matthew Barrett attended the coronation in London on Saturday 6 May.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina also attended the event.

It was the first time that Irish leaders attended a coronation.

Despite attendees being asked to turn off their mobile phones, Mr Barrett was reported to have posted comments and photographs to his account from within Westminster Abbey.

The account was private, with about 350 followers.

Mr Varadkar was asked on Monday if Mr Barrett should apologise for the comments.

He replied that his partner was "a private individual".

"They were private messages sent on his private account. He never intended them to go public, but that happens sometimes," Mr Varadkar said.

"We've spoken about it and it won't happen again."

The taoiseach added that it was up to Mr Barrett whether he apologises or not.