Two 16-year-olds have been arrested after a driver was threatened with a BB gun in a carjacking.

The man was ordered to hand over his keys on Bloxcidge Street in Oldbury at about 04:00 BST, West Midlands Police said.

His Toyota was taken however officers tracked it down to an address in Small Heath, Birmingham, within half an hour.

Police recovered the firearm, later discovered to be a BB gun, and a knife from the car.