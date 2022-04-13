Michel Bouquet, the legendary French screen and stage actor, has died aged 96.

A lion of Gallic cinema and theatre, Bouquet appeared in more than 100 films, from the 1940s onwards.

He won two César Awards - the French equivalent of an Oscar - for best actor twice, for his roles in How I Killed My Father in 2001; and 2005's The Last Mitterrand, in which he portrayed the titular former French President.

The Élysée Palace, the office of the current French President Emmanuel Macron, announced the news of his death on Wednesday.

Mr Macron said in a statement: “It’s a sacred monster who has just left us."

"For seven decades, Michel Bouquet brought theatre and cinema to the highest degree of incandescence and truth, showing man in all his contradictions, with an intensity that burned the boards and burst the screen," he posted online.