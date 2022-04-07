Four men have been convicted of a number of sexual offences against a 17-year-old girl in the Republic of Ireland in December 2016.

A fifth man had earlier pleaded guilty to rape.

The judge said the victim, who is now in her 20s, was a "very brave young woman" who gave evidence during the trial.

The rape and assaults happened near Kilbeggan in County Meath and Tullamore in County Offaly after a night out.

Three of the men were found guilty of raping her. Two were convicted of falsely imprisoning her in a car.

Marcus De Silva Umbelino, 22, of Block C Riverview, Kilbeggan, County Westmeath, was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting the girl.

He was found not guilty of falsely imprisoning her.

Eduardo Dias Ferreiera Filho, 24, of Block D Riverview, Kilbeggan, County Westmeath, was convicted of oral rape, and of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning the girl.

Gabriel Gomes Da Rocha, 24, of Mount Armstrong, Rahan, Tullamore, County Offaly, was convicted of raping her at two different locations as well as sexually assaulting her and falsely imprisoning her.

Ethan Nikolaou, 23, of Brosna Park, Kilbeggan, County Westmeath, was convicted of two counts of sexual assault.

Conor Byrne, 24, of Ballybeg, Moate, County Westmeath, had already pleaded guilty to a charge of rape.

The four men will be sentenced at the end of next month when the victim impact evidence will also be heard.