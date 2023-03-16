Breast cancer: 'Scratching an itch saved my life'

A woman who was treated for breast cancer after she scratched an itch said her experience proved it was "important to check your body".

Minnal Ladva, 42, from Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, said three cancerous lumps were discovered after she was referred by her GP to a breast cancer clinic.

She underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

"Scratching an itch saved my life because it made me find a lump that I didn’t know was there," she said.

She is due to take part in the Race for Life, external in Watford on 10 June, where she will ring the bell, "to mark the end of this chapter and the beginning of my second chance at life".