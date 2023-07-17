A crackdown on households of multiple occupancy led to the discovery of a cannabis factory.

North Northamptonshire Council said it targeted 76 private properties in the East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough areas with the police.

As well as the cannabis factory, four were discovered to be unlicensed, and four were still being investigated.

Mark Rowley, from the authority, said the council would "tackle those landlords that choose to ignore the law".