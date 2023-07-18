Suspect due in court after man stabbed in fight
- Published
A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Nottingham.
Police said officers were called to Bullace Road, St Ann's, at about 12:55 BST on Sunday following reports of a fight involving two men.
One was found to be suffering from stab wounds and needed hospital treatment, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A 37-year-old has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
