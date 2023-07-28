A man has been arrested after a cyclist was left with a punctured lung when he he tried to stop a group stealing his electric bike.

Leicestershire Police said the victim, in his 20s, also suffered rib injuries when he was attacked after confronting the group taking his bike, which was locked up outside Leicester's Haymarket bus station.

He has since been released from hospital following the attack on 21 July.

Police said a 21-year-old was detained on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail while inquiries continue.

