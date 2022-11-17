Irish road tolls to rise to 'maximum level'

Signs to the M1 motorwayGetty Images

At a glance

  • R﻿oad toll charges will rise on all but one route across Ireland

  • T﻿he increase is linked with the rate of inflation

  • A﻿uthorities say revenue will go towards road maintenance and operational costs

T﻿oll charges on roads in the Republic of Ireland are set to rise to their "maximum level" in January.

P﻿rices are linked to the rate of inflation between August 2021 and August 2022, which rose by 8.6%.

T﻿he price rise affects 10 toll roads across the country, including on the main Belfast-to-Dublin motorway.

T﻿he Dublin Port Tunnel will not be affected by the increases.

T﻿ransport Infrastructure Ireland, which operates two of the toll roads, said the revenue would go towards road maintenance and operations, reports Irish national broadcaster RTÉ

T﻿he other eight tolls are operated under a public private partnership model.

D﻿rivers on the M1 motorway, which makes up the main route from Belfast to Dublin south from the border, will see prices rise by 10 cents (9p).

P﻿rice rises vary across the rest of the road network.