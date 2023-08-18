A drug-smuggling former cage fighter who spent nearly 18 months on the run has been caught in eastern Europe.

Fugitive Darren Towler, formerly of Consett, County Durham, was finally tracked down and arrested on the Serbian-Croatian border.

The 42-year-old orchestrated the smuggling of millions of pounds of drugs into County Durham from Merseyside, Durham Police said.

He failed to attend Teesside Crown Court in October last year and was sentenced to 24 years in jail in his absence.