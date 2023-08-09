Rob Nolan, Liberal Democrat Cornwall Councillor for Truro Boscawen and Redannick, said: "What they’re proposing for the affordables is 30%, but our policy is 35%.

"It is the difference between 96, which is what we’re expecting, and 82, which is what they’re offering.

"Sixty-seven of them would be affordable rentals, which is good because it means people have got the chance of getting them."

The access to the eastern part of the site, where 200 houses are planned, will also be through a neighbouring housing estate, Penn an Dre.

This has raised safety and traffic concerns among residents, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Mr Nolan said when outline permission was granted in 2015, the houses at Penn an Dre were not there.

"Work had started on it, but people weren’t living there; so they didn’t get a chance to object," he said.

"Suddenly they’re going to have all these cars going up and down on a road that just isn’t really suitable.

"The estate road goes right past the children’s play area."

Local resident Dale Bradley said he was concerned about the loss of biodiversity after seeing deer, foxes and wild orchids on the site.

An online petition opposing the development has more than 1,000 signatures, and there is growing opposition on the council’s online planning portal.

Critic Rebecca Andrews said she understood the need for more affordable homes, but the planned reduction "which does not meet the minimum quota ... seems to be [of] very little benefit for the local community, but an awful lot to be lost", including green spaces.

Cornwall Council has yet to decide on the revised plan.