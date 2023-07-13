New arts degrees for Medway after UCA site closure
At a glance
A new arts school will be set up at the Historic Dockyard, Chatham
Arts degrees run by MidKent College will begin in September
It follows the closure of the University of Creative Arts campus in Rochester
A site has been found for a new arts school in the Medway towns, following the impending closure of a university campus.
Mid Kent College has agreed the lease for its new Medway School of Arts at The Sail and Colour Loft in The Historic Dockyard, Chatham, with students starting courses this September.
It comes as the final students leave the University of Creative Arts (UCA) campus in Rochester this summer before its closure.
Former students at UCA in Rochester included Dame Zandra Rhodes, Karen Millen and Tracey Emin.
MidKent College announced in January its plans to open a new art school, expanding its art courses to offer qualifications to university level.
On signing the lease for the new premises, MidKent College principal, Simon Cook, said: “The Historic Dockyard is known in Medway as a hub for the creative industries, so we are delighted to base Medway’s School of Arts there.”
The Sail and Colour Loft was previously used by the University of Kent as its business school.
UCA, which leaves Rochester in September, plans to establish "centres of excellence" and move courses to Canterbury, Epsom and Farnham.
