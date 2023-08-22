A man has been jailed for 14 years for sexually abusing a child over nearly a decade.

Thomas Hawkwood, 69 and from Meopham, near Gravesend, Kent, also subjected his victim to physical assaults and threats.

He was jailed at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, after being convicted of eight charges, including rape, assault, indecent assault and inciting gross indecency.

An indefinite sexual harm prevention order was also imposed on him.