A spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said there was "no safe way to allow public access" during the sessions as equipment would lie across the path.

The sessions by Lyon Work & Rescue, who provide rope rescue training to emergency services across the UK, will teach crew members about new access procedures and equipment.

It will include rescue scenarios where teams have to safely access casualties in various locations among the rock armour and recover them to safe ground.

The extension of the airport's runway using the rock-armoured promontory was completed in 2011.

The DOI spokesman said any airport near to water or challenging terrain was required to include specialist rescue support that could handle the specific risks within its emergency plan.

"Since the rock armour area poses difficult terrain, the airport emergency plan requires support from its emergency partners, such as the coastguard, police, fire and medical services, to assist and enable rescue operations," he said.

It was therefore "crucial to undergo periodic specialised training" to prepare for such situations, he added.

Established in 1989, the Isle of Man Coastguard is made up of five teams of volunteers, based in Douglas, Castletown, Port Erin, Peel and Ramsey.