Road closures do not mean drive on grass - police
- Published
Everyone knows the feeling when they see a road closure sign on their route, forcing them to detour.
But North Wales Police said too many people are ignoring them.
Drivers have been asking to drive on the grass and refusing to turn around, according to the force, which warned members of the public.
In the past two weeks, there have been two fatal crashes which have caused road closures.
One happened in Flint, where 63-year-old Angela Williams described as a "great mum" died after crash involving a HGV.
Joshua Lloyd Roberts, 19, died in Caeathro, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, after another crash.
According to North Wales Police, officers regularly get pestered by drivers to continue their journey despite closures.
A spokesperson said the latest incident happened in Bala at the scene of a serious road traffic accident last weekend.
An officer was confronted by a man driving a vehicle who had ignored the "road closed" sign.
It was explained to him that a serious collision had occurred and the road was closed to allow emergency service access.
He then continued to debate with the officer why he needed to continue on his way and went so far as to ask if he could drive on the grass, the spokesperson explained.
Another driver towing a caravan claimed he could not turn his caravan around and had to continue through the closure.
Officers had to help him unhitch his caravan and turn it around.
“At serious and fatal road traffic collisions, road closures, diversions and signage are put in place for a reason, they’re not there for decoration,” said Sergeant Jason Diamond of North Wales Police’ Roads Policing Unit.
"Whilst you may feel a road closure is inconvenient, being reported for driving offences is probably worse."
Sgt Diamond said roads are closed for medical emergencies to ensure "any casualties are given the best possible care".
He added the police have "limited resources" and cannot "stand at the closures giving directions".
“I consider it wholly unacceptable to attend the scene and asking whether ‘squeezing’ past on the grass is feasible and/ or become abusive with both my colleagues and highways officials when they are turned around having passed the road closed signage," he said.