The reinstatement of a Suffolk village's landmark pub sign has been delayed.

The Grade II-listed Magpie sign over the A140 at Little Stonham was taken down after a vehicle hit the metal sign, causing a crack in one of the upright posts, in July 2021.

Matthew Sealby, chairman of Stonham Parva Parish Council, said it was unlikely the sign would be installed until later this year due to outstanding legal issues and rising costs.

A £30,000 crowdfunding appeal to pay for the repairs is also continuing.

The council's original plan was to have the sign back in place for the summer, but this had been delayed until later in the year, said Mr Sealby.

The sign and wooden gantry were taken down in July 2021

Meanwhile, the council has organised events to continue raising money, including a summer fete on 2 September.

Mr Sealby said: "We want to make sure that this is a legacy for the future."

