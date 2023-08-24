Dryrobes donated to lifeboat station
At a glance
Six Dryrobes have been donated to Fowey lifeboat station in Cornwall
The Ellis family said they wanted to "do something to help their local RNLI community"
An RNLI spokesperson said they would be used to keep casualties "warm and dry"
- Published
A family who support the RNLI have donated six Dryrobes to Fowey lifeboat station.
The Ellis family gave crews the donation on Thursday.
They said they wanted to "do something to help their local RNLI community".
A spokesperson said: "[They] will be used on the lifeboats and in the station to keep casualties warm and dry and will be easier to use and warmer than the blankets currently used."
