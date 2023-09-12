Police seek witness in churchyard murder probe
Detectives investigating the death of a man after an altercation in a churchyard are looking to speak to a potential witness.
A man in his 50s was involved in the altercation in the grounds of Chesterfield's St Mary and All Saints - known as the Crooked Spire Church - early on 2 July.
He was subsequently found dead at his home in the town on 5 July, Derbyshire Police said.
The force have released a CCTV image of a man who may have witnessed the incident.
A man, in his 20s, from the Chesterfield area, was arrested on suspicion of murder on 12 July.
He has been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.
Detectives said they wre keen to hear from the potential witness who may have been in the vicinity of the church between 00:45 and 01:20 BST on 2 July.
