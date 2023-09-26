The RNLI has warned the forecast conditions for Storm Agnes could pose "significant" risks to those visiting the coast.

The charity is urging people to take extreme caution on Wednesday and Thursday after a yellow warning for heavy rain and 80mph winds was issued by the Met Office.

"We strongly advise that you do not go in the water," said Henry Irvine from the RNLI.

"The risk of rip currents will be heightened by the strong winds and big swell."