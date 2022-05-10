Dangerous town centre building cleared for demolition
A dangerous building which has forced the closure of a town centre street in Dumfries is set for demolition.
Dumfries and Galloway Council took action more than a fortnight ago over the eyesore property on English Street.
It introduced an emergency road closure in front of the former Treasure Cave store due to concerns it could collapse.
The firm called in to help deal with the building has confirmed it will start demolition work next week.
The emergency closure of the street was introduced on 22 April with a diversion put in place.
Pedestrian access was able to be maintained but traffic had to follow an alternative route.
The road is likely to remain closed for some time as the demolition work takes place.
It is expected to take about three weeks to complete.