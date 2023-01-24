Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Leicester city centre.

The victim, in his 20s, was waiting for a taxi in Granby Street when he was attacked by a group of four or five men, Leicestershire Police said.

He suffered a stab wound to his torso which was not thought to be life-threatening.

Some cash and a mobile phone were also taken in the attack which happened between 22:30 and 23:30 GMT on Saturday, the force said.