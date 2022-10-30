A﻿ priest has been taken to hospital after he was injured in an assault in County Waterford in the Republic of Ireland.

T﻿he victim, who is in his 30s, was attacked in Ardkeen at about 09:30 local time on Sunday.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported that the priest had been stabbed., external

G﻿ardaí (Irish police) did not confirm the nature of the attack but said he was taken to hospital with "serious but non-life threatening" wounds.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is being held at Waterford Garda station.