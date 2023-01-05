Hull City gives fans free travel to away games
At a glance
Hull City AFC fans will get free coach travel put on by the club for their remaining away games this season, starting at Stoke City
It comes as the rising cost of living hits supporters, the owner of the club has said
The free coaches could save fans more than £320 in petrol costs
It comes after the club has already given fans free travel over the Christmas period
Fans of Hull City AFC will be able to travel free of charge to away games for the rest of the season after the club agreed to fund coaches to and from matches.
The offer, which is expected to save fans hundreds of pounds when compared to driving, will cover nine away games, starting at Stoke City in February.
The club had already paid for fans' travel over the Christmas period, which saw their trip to Wigan Athletic attract the season's largest away following so far.
Hull City owner Acun Ilicali said he knew it was "quite a tough time" financially for the club's fans, especially after Christmas: "So, if we can help them, it’s only right we do it."
The rest of the season will see stalwart Hull City fans travel almost 3,000 miles, costing more than £320 in petrol for the average supporter at current prices.
Ongoing rail strikes were also one of the reasons for the move, Mr Ilicali added.
Geoff Bielby, from Hull City Supporters Trust, said the move was "very positive" for fans.
"It will certainly help away attendances, as it did at Birmingham and Wigan over the New Year weekend," he said.
"There are many positives. The more fans that travel, the better the atmosphere. It was better on Monday, especially when you win 4-1 away.
"Hull is not surrounded by local football clubs. As we were driving up the M61, you see Wigan, Bolton, Preston, Blackpool.
"Our nearest league club at the moment is probably in Sheffield, 60 miles away."
Mr Bielby added that the move showed the "commitment" of Hull City's new owners, who bought the club last year, to give supporters what they asked for.
"When we say, ‘one family, one dream’, we really mean it," Mr Ilicali said.
"A lot of fans were getting in touch telling us they are struggling to get to away matches because of the lack of trains.
"I want to support our fans now, because I know in the future when times are better, they will support the club off the field as well as on it."
