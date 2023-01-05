Fans of Hull City AFC will be able to travel free of charge to away games for the rest of the season after the club agreed to fund coaches to and from matches.

The offer, which is expected to save fans hundreds of pounds when compared to driving, will cover nine away games, starting at Stoke City in February.

The club had already paid for fans' travel over the Christmas period, which saw their trip to Wigan Athletic attract the season's largest away following so far.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali said he knew it was "quite a tough time" financially for the club's fans, especially after Christmas: "So, if we can help them, it’s only right we do it."

The rest of the season will see stalwart Hull City fans travel almost 3,000 miles, costing more than £320 in petrol for the average supporter at current prices.

Ongoing rail strikes were also one of the reasons for the move, Mr Ilicali added.