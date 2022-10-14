Stop and search handcuffing unjustified, says report
- Published
A police force was "unjustified" in handcuffing compliant people during stop and searches, inspectors said.
Norfolk Police was praised in its latest inspection, with an "outstanding" rating for good use of resources and "good" for preventing crime.
But a report found it "requires improvement" in its treatment of the public.
Chief Constable Paul Sanford said he knew there was "work to be done" on stop and search.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said Norfolk Police's performance had "been maintained or improved in most areas, but there are some areas in which it needs to improve".
Inspectors said the force's "governance of stop and search, while comprehensive, isn’t making sure that officers’ use of the power is lawful".
The report said a review of body-worn videos showed "officers are handcuffing compliant people during stop and searches in many instances where the use of handcuffs appears to be unjustified".
Footage "showed a tendency for officers to use handcuffing almost as a matter of course", inspectors said.
The report said of the 263 stop and search records inspectors reviewed, 34% were not "performed on reasonable grounds".
Inspectors also said the force needed to be "more consistent" with risk assessments when victims contact police.
The report said too many victims, including those that were vulnerable, were not "being risk-assessed as they should be".
But Roy Wilsher, HM Inspector of Constabulary, said overall he was "pleased with the performance" the force.
He said: "The force’s approach to planning and finances is outstanding and makes sure that the public of Norfolk receive a good service despite the pressures of increasing demand."
Mr Sanford said "steps are already being taken to address" issues around stop and search.
The chief constable, who took over the force last year, said: “It is extremely pleasing to see that inspectors identified Norfolk as having maintained or improved in nearly all areas since our last inspection."
He added the force "still have more work to do with victims at their first point of contact with us".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external