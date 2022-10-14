Inspectors also said the force needed to be "more consistent" with risk assessments when victims contact police.

The report said too many victims, including those that were vulnerable, were not "being risk-assessed as they should be".

But R﻿oy Wilsher, HM Inspector of Constabulary, said overall he was "pleased with the performance" the force.

He said: "The force’s approach to planning and finances is outstanding and makes sure that the public of Norfolk receive a good service despite the pressures of increasing demand."

Mr Sanford said "steps are already being taken to address" issues around stop and search.

The chief constable, who took over the force last year, said: “It is extremely pleasing to see that inspectors identified Norfolk as having maintained or improved in nearly all areas since our last inspection."

He added the force "still have more work to do with victims at their first point of contact with us".