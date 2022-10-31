H﻿undreds of commandos gathered in Lochaber on Sunday to mark the 80th anniversary of the formation of the elite troops.

I﻿n 1942, during World War Two, the first Royal Marines volunteers were sent to the area of the west Highlands to be trained for operations.

S﻿ome of these newly-trained commandos supported Allied forces in the Dieppe Raid, an amphibious assault on the German-held French port in August 1942.

S﻿unday's gathering was held at the Commando Memorial, near Spean Bridge.

T﻿he surrounding landscape, and its Achnacarry Castle, were used in the training of WW2 commandos.

T﻿he 80th anniversary event also saw L/Cpl Luke Grainger, from Stourbridge, West Midlands, complete the Commando 80 Challenge which involved completing 60 marathons in 60 days.