Ms Carroll MacNeill did not respond to any of the messages she received.

She reported them to gardaí (Irish police).

Culhane gave his phone and his Facebook password to gardaí when they went to his house.

He admitted sending the messages and said the videos had been downloaded from pornography websites.

He apologised and said "stupidity" had made him do it.

In her victim impact statement to the court, Ms Carroll MacNeill said the harassment from Culhane was "extremely difficult to deal with".

She was worried for her safety and afraid while canvassing because she had to meet people in person during the election campaign.

She said she had "a cold sense of dread" and she spoke of a reluctance to smile, to put out her hand and to engage.

She said that "with every fibre of my being I do not wish to be here", adding that she did not want to waste the time of the court or the gardaí.

But because Culhane had sent her unsolicited images "we all have to be here", she said.

"I do not choose to be sexualised in this way, to be in media articles with sexual content," she said.

"But because some man decided to send me sexually explicit videos it is there for ever more for everyone to see.

"All of this is without my consent."

She said did not wish to be "a victim".

"I am a private person and I just don't like it," she said.

The court was told that Culhane had no previous convictions, was living with his parents and had been unemployed since 2004.

His defence solicitor said: "Unfortunately he began contacting the complainant because he was curious to see if he could engage with her."

The court heard he continued the communication because he had not been blocked and hoped she might respond.

The solicitor said Culhane did not wish to cause Ms Carroll MacNeill alarm.

The judge ordered Culhane not to contact the politician.

He also ordered him to stay away from Leinster House, the building housing the Irish parliament, Ms Carroll MacNeill's place of work.