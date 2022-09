A 19th Century bridge over a trail in the Peak District is to be permanently replaced after it was damaged in a lorry crash.

The bridge over the High Peak Trail in Derbyshire was closed after an HGV crash in April 2019.

A temporary bridge was put in place five weeks later but this is now being permanently replaced, the county council said.

Work to install the new bridge is scheduled to start on 3 October and is due to last about four weeks.