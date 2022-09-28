A﻿ 19th Century bridge over a trail in the Peak District is to be permanently replaced after it was damaged in a lorry crash.

T﻿he bridge over the High Peak Trail in Derbyshire was closed after an HGV crash in April 2019.

A﻿ temporary bridge was put in place five weeks later but this is now being permanently replaced, the county council said.

W﻿ork to install the new bridge is scheduled to start on 3 October and is due to last about four weeks.