A new research facility in the Highlands is investigating disease links between animals, humans and the environment.

E﻿xperts at the Centre for Epidemiology and Planetary Health (CEPH) warn many new threats from viruses could emerge over the next decade.

T﻿he scientists are involved in disease surveillance including zoonoses - diseases which can be transmitted from animals to humans.

T﻿he new centre forms part of Scotland’s Rural College's northern faculty based in Inverness.

Prof John Berezowski, chairman of disease surveillance at CEPH, said: “Within the next 10 to 20 years, we can expect many new and potentially devastating threats to these systems to emerge at an increasing rate.

“This new centre will provide much needed applied research and information systems to help the affected sectors to become more nimble and able to respond quickly to these unexpected challenges."