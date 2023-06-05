"He was very well known in the local area and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and always had a lovely smile on his face," they said.

"He was devoted to all his family and would give anyone his time. He was a great older brother to Roni and a fantastic little brother to Abi."

They said he was a passionate football fan who was a member of Bontnewydd Football Club and Cardiff Metropolitan's Welsh society.

Mr Roberts was in his second year at Cardiff University studying Sports Performance Analysis and returned home regularly to see his family, they added.

"Our heartfelt condolences remain with Joshua's family at this incredibly difficult time," said Insp Iwan Roberts, of North Wales Police.

"They are now being supported by specialist officers."

The force is investigating and has appealed for information about the crash that happened shortly before 23:06 BST on Friday.