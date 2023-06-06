Detectives investigating a suspected hit-and-run crash which left a man dead are appealing for help to trace a witness.

Shane Scannell, 44, was found unresponsive in the road in South Street in Epsom just after midnight on 21 May. He died in hospital four days later.

"It is believed he was involved in a collision with the driver of a car who failed to stop," a police spokesman said.

Detectives are now trying to trace a driver of a white Prius who they believe may have vital information.