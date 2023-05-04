Man admits murdering his older brother
At a glance
A man has admitted murdering his older brother at a house in south Wales.
Tyler Lindley, 20, admitted killing 22-year-old Cameron Lindley at a property in Treforis in Betws, Carmarthenshire, on September 8 2022.
He entered the plea during a hearing at Swansea Crown Court where he appeared via video link.
At a previous hearing in December, Lindley, from Cimla, Neath pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder.
Questions had been raised over his mental state and whether he would be fit to stand trial.
Lindley was initially remanded into custody at Swansea Prison but was later transferred to a mental health unit to undergo assessments, where he remains.
Ignatius Hughes KC, defending Lindley, said that psychiatric reports showed his client's mental health "played a role" in the murder.
A sentencing hearing will take place on 6 June.
Addressing Lindley, Judge Paul Thomas said: "As you'll have been told, there can only be one sentence here and that's a sentence of life imprisonment.
"What I have to do on 6 June is decide how long it will be before you are eligible to make an application to be released."
Following Cameron's death, his family said: "We are devastated at the sudden loss of a dear grandson, son, brother and uncle."