Questions had been raised over his mental state and whether he would be fit to stand trial.

Lindley was initially remanded into custody at Swansea Prison but was later transferred to a mental health unit to undergo assessments, where he remains.

Ignatius Hughes KC, defending Lindley, said that psychiatric reports showed his client's mental health "played a role" in the murder.

A sentencing hearing will take place on 6 June.

Addressing Lindley, Judge Paul Thomas said: "As you'll have been told, there can only be one sentence here and that's a sentence of life imprisonment.

"What I have to do on 6 June is decide how long it will be before you are eligible to make an application to be released."

Following Cameron's death, his family said: "We are devastated at the sudden loss of a dear grandson, son, brother and uncle."