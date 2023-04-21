Scheme matching undergraduates with firms returns
A Manx government scheme to help match undergraduates with firms for summer projects has been relaunched after being paused due to the pandemic.
The Department for Enterprise's (DfE) Step Programme had facilitated 500 student placements between 2002 and 2019.
Previous projects have seen marketing plans and website designs created.
A DfE spokeswoman said the scheme brought together "talented individuals" with Manx businesses "seeking additional skilled resource".
Under the scheme, a Step Programme co-ordinator matches candidates with the most suitable project.
Students would then paid the living wage of £10.75 per hour during the eight-week placement period.
Companies involved would not need to create employment contracts or field payroll costs as the department would pay the students weekly and invoice the organisation at the end of the programme.
Meaningful opportunities
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said it was in line with the island's long term economic strategy, which "highlighted an ambition to make the island more attractive to an economically active and younger population".
The programme would create "meaningful" opportunities for young professionals in a range of industries and specialisms across the island, he added.
In November, Tynwald backed a plan to create 5,000 more jobs by 2037 and increase opportunities for businesses to grow.
The scheme has been relaunched while a review of the department's enterprise support schemes is finalised.
Awards recognising the most enterprising student and the best presentation given on the evening will be handed out at the Step Final in September.
Applications are now open to Manx firms and students in their second or penultimate year of higher education, and paid project-based placements will start in July.
