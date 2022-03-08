A proposal to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel is expected to go before the Dáil (Irish parliament) on Wednesday.

The Irish Department of Finance plan could see excise duty cut by between 15 to 20 cent (12 to 15p) per litre, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports.

Minister Paschal Donohoe is expected to put the plan forward.

The move comes as global fuel prices hit record highs amid fears of a global economic shock from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin told the Dáil the "war on Ukraine" has escalated fuel price increases which are not sustainable for people.

"We will have to look outside the norm, outside the box, in dealing with the crisis," he said.

Also on Tuesday, the US and UK announced on Tuesday they are banning Russian oil and the EU is ending its reliance on Russian gas as countries harden their response to the invasion of Ukraine.