Jersey's fire service has asked islanders to "take extra care" when using disposable barbecues after a recent rise in fires.

The Jersey Fire and Rescue Service attended three fires across the island "in the last few days" caused by disposable barbecues setting fires to bins.

It also attended three other land fires, including an open fire in Sorel, St Johns.

It said: "Please take extra care in this warm weather, fires can spread very quickly.

"We would also ask that you make sure barbecues are fully extinguished and cooled down before disposing of them."