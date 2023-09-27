Fatboy Slim launches Shaun the Sheep art trail
At a glance
A total of 42 Shaun the Sheep statues are dotted at locations all over Brighton and Hove
Each has been decorated by a local artist
The project is raising funds for Martlets Hospice in Hove
- Published
Fatboy Slim has helped launch an art trail of Shaun the Sheep statues around Brighton and Hove.
Forty-two statues, all painted by local artists, have been installed at various locations, including the seafront, Hove Lagoons and the Amex Stadium.
The DJ, real name Norman Cook, opened the Shaun by the Sea exhibition by walking the whole trail in one day.
The project, which runs until 5 November, is raising funds for the Hove hospice Martlets
Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex as he set off, Mr Cook said: "At the moment morale is very high, and it's lovely that people are beeping at us and stopping and waving.
"The whole point of doing this is to be visible within the community, meet people and say 'hello'. It's all smiles."
Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom also took part in the launch.
Each sheep has a QR code for people to scan to make donations, and the statues will eventually be auctioned.
In 2016, Martlets benefited from a trail of painted snowdog statues, and in 2018 an art trail of decorated snail statues raised over £230,000 for the hospice.
An app with a map of all the Shauns is available through the Martlets website., external
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on X, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.