Fatboy Slim has helped launch an art trail of Shaun the Sheep statues around Brighton and Hove.

Forty-two statues, all painted by local artists, have been installed at various locations, including the seafront, Hove Lagoons and the Amex Stadium.

The DJ, real name Norman Cook, opened the Shaun by the Sea exhibition by walking the whole trail in one day.

The project, which runs until 5 November, is raising funds for the Hove hospice Martlets