The increase of 10.9% is in line with the Jersey Retail Price Index (RPI) figure in June.

From 1 January 2024, Jersey will have a single minimum wage rate which will apply to all employees above school leaving age who are in receipt of the minimum wage.

Ms Millar said: "The government remains committed to seeing real increases to the minimum wage level.

"The Forum’s recommendation to increase the minimum wage by the June 2023 RPI figure of 10.9% and by more than the increase in average earnings is welcome.

"I believe this change will make a positive difference to those on the lowest wages."

Carla Benest, chair of the Employment Forum, thanked employers and emplyees for their contributions to a consultation.

"We recognise that these are still challenging times for businesses and employees, and the forum has endeavoured to reflect that in our recommendations," she said.