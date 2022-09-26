A﻿ man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a pedestrian was struck by a HGV in Leicestershire.

P﻿olice said a man was hit on the A511 Stephenson Way in Coalville just after 10:40 BST on Monday.

T﻿he pedestrian was taken to hospital, with his condition described as serious but not life-threatening or life-changing.

The arrested man, 53 - who was also held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving - remains in custody.