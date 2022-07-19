Centenary celebration of poet who wrote in three languages

A celebration of the centenary of a poet who wrote in three languages is being held in southern Scotland.

William Neill was born in Ayrshire in 1922 but lived in Dumfries and Galloway for much of his life.

A book of recollections, memories and tributes is being launched in Gatehouse of Fleet as part of the Big Lit festival on Thursday.

Poet Hugh McMillan said Mr Neill was not as well known as he deserved to be on the strength of his work in Scots, Gaelic and English.

Along with fellow poet Stuart Paterson, they have put together the book in his honour entitled The Leaves of the Years.

Mr McMillan said there were many reasons why Mr Neill deserved to be remembered.

"I think there is a whole squad of things," he said.

"First of all, he is unique in being a skilled trilingual poet.

"He's possibly the only writer - that I can think of anyway - who wrote proficiently in Scots, in Gaelic and in English and was equally good at all of them."