The parents of a 20-year-old amateur footballer have criticised the NHS over the sudden death of their son.

Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, in Northampton, died on 23 January from a bacterial infection and a flesh-eating disease.

His parents Richard Abrahams and Julie Needham said his condition was initially wrongly diagnosed, which might have led to his death.

Integrated Care Northamptonshire said a review into the case was under way.