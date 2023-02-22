Parents of 20-year-old criticise NHS over death
- Published
The parents of a 20-year-old amateur footballer have criticised the NHS over the sudden death of their son.
Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, in Northampton, died on 23 January from a bacterial infection and a flesh-eating disease.
His parents Richard Abrahams and Julie Needham said his condition was initially wrongly diagnosed, which might have led to his death.
Integrated Care Northamptonshire said a review into the case was under way.
Mr Abrahams initially complained of a sore throat and was given antibiotics for tonsillitis, which his father said was diagnosed over the phone.
After another few days, his condition worsened, leading to pain in his legs so great he was unable able to walk.
He went to hospital but was sent home and had a zoom call with a doctor where he was told he had sciatica, his parents said.
On the 22 January, Luke was taken to hospital again where the full extent of the condition was finally discovered.
He had his leg amputated in an effort to save his life, but later died, as first reported in the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, external.
'Things need to change'
His parents said a post-mortem examination showed he died of natural causes.
It also found he had septicaemia, Lemierre syndrome, which is a bacterial infection, and necrotising fasciitis, known as the "flesh-eating disease", according to the NHS, external.
Richard Abrahams told BBC Radio Northampton the family "just can't let it go" and were now looking at legal action.
Ms Needham said she believed several "red flags" were missed by health services.
She said there were unanswered questions over his care, such as "what checks had been done" when he was in hospital.
"I just don't understand how he could walk into an ambulance and he's not come home. Things need to change, we don't want this happening to another child," she said.
Ms Needham said her son had "a massive network of friends".
"I can't thank them all enough. They've been amazing," she said..
She said they had taken Luke's 16-year-old bother Jake "under their wing" and he had "gained hundreds of big brothers".
A fundraising page set up by two of his friends has raised more than £12,000 and Ms Needham said it had has raised the profile of her son's death.
In a statement, Integrated Care Northamptonshire said: "On behalf of the NHS in Northamptonshire, we wish to express our sincere condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.
"All providers are reviewing the care and treatment provided in this case and until such time as their reviews are completed, it would not be appropriate to comment further."
